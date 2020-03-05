Sunny, breezy and 20 degrees below average in Anchorage

While under sunny skies Wednesday in Anchorage we will see a high near 11 degrees.

As snow showers taper of across the Kenai Peninsula and the Copper River Basin this morning Southcentral will transition into a much drier weather pattern through the end of the week.

As cold air continues to dive down from the Interior, strong winds and gusty conditions will continue through Thursday across Southcentral. Adding in the pull on the high pressure to the north and the storms to the south we will see Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph), Storm Force Winds (39-73) as well as Hurricane Force Winds (74 mph) in some of the prone mountain gap, coastal and valley locations through Thursday as while these winds producing significant wind chill temperatures in some areas. Included areas of Thompson Pass, Valdez, the Copper River Delta, the Barren Islands, and the northern Gulf coast.

For the extended period, Saturday through the beginning of next week, a wetter and warmer pattern is expected as two storms move from west to east through the Bering Sea. Our first round of snow in Southcentral looks to begin on Sunday as storms move in Saturday and Sunday out of the central Bering.

Temperatures will warm with this system but should keep temperatures in the 20's and 30's and snowy and not rainy. Some areas could see rain as warm air displaces the colder air in the southern Bering, southern Gulf locations, including the Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak Island and the southern tip of the Kenai Peninsula all with possible snow to rain transitions. More storms follow quickly in behind Saturday and Sunday's storms, tracking across the Bering Sea Saturday night. Warmer air will move further north into Bristol Bay Sunday into Monday delivering rain chances and eventually snow potentially in parts of Southcentral.

Sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with temps around 11 degrees plus 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Clear Wednesday night with winds out of the northeast at 15 mph while we drop down to 1 degree overnight.

Sunny skies on Thursday in Anchorage with a high temperature of 11 degrees as well as 20 mph winds out of the north. Clear skies for Thursday night as we drop down to -6 degrees with variable 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Friday with a high of 12 degrees and light winds.

