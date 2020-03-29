Sunny skies linger, winds weaken by Monday afternoon

It was a gorgeous, blue-sky day around Southcentral but the winds made it feel much colder than it really was. The High Wind Warnings continue in the Matanuska Valley, Thompson Pass and Juneau through Monday afternoon. In all three locations, wind gusts to 75 mph are possible.

Overall, Alaska will see sunshine across the mainland area of the state but clouds start creeping in to western Alaska Monday evening. Southcentral could start seeing those same clouds on Tuesday evening.

Expect another day of sunshine for Southcentral with daytime highs mostly warming to the upper 20s to low 30s.

