Sunny, windy and cold with our coldest night of the week tonight

While under sunny skies Thursday in Anchorage we will see a high near 15 degrees.

Dry and cold conditions continue through the end of the work week as high pressure moves from west to east across the state. Gusty air flow from the Interior south through channeled terrain towards the Gulf is expected to increase through the evening, peaking tonight through Thursday afternoon, before tapering down on Thursday night. Heavy Freezing Spray conditions tonight through Thursday. Winds taper down Thursday night bringing a quieter weather pattern on Friday.

For the extended period, a more active weather pattern is expected to develop across Southcentral. We could see snow showers as early as Saturday morning as storms push in from the southwest. Another storm will track over Southcentral through Sunday, likely bringing another round of snow. The main part of this storm will move near Prince William Sound Monday into Tuesday with the potential of keeping precipitation going through Wednesday.

Across the Bering, beginning Saturday storms move over the western Bering extending close to the Pribilof's and eventually moving into Southwest Alaska during the day. After weekend storms move off then we are expecting colder and quieter weather returning to parts of Southcentral heading into the workweek around Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Early wind chill temps near -10 below but sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with temps around 15 degrees plus 20 mph winds. Clear Thursday night with variable 10 mph winds while we drop down to -5 degrees overnight.

Partly cloudy skies on Friday in Anchorage with a high temperature of 16 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies for Friday night as we drop down to 2 degrees with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a high of 20 degrees while storms start moving into the area.

