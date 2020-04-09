Sunshine and warmer temperatures to the south, another storm in the west

Temperatures around Southcentral will warm up Thursday into the mid-30s to low 40s and most locations are expecting sunshine. These temperatures are still hovering close to or just below normal this week but look for a warm-up next week with highs in the mid to low 40s during the day and overnight temperatures staying above freezing.

In the past week, Anchorage has lost about 6 inches of snow cover from the ground.

Out west, another storm is moving through Thursday into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Eastern Norton Sound and the Nulato Hills starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Snow totals of 6 to 8 inches are expected with localized amounts to 12 inches in the Nulato Hills area. Winds to 35 mph mean blowing and drifting snow likely as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys start at 7 p.m. Thursday with 4-7 inches of snow expected. The Upper Koyukuk Valley will see a Winter Weather Advisory in place starting at 2 a.m. Friday. Snow totals of 4 to 7 inches are expected. All three weather bulletins are scheduled to expire Friday evening/night.

