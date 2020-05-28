Sunshine, warmer temperatures and a Red Flag Warning

Much of mainland Alaska will see sunshine and warmer temperatures for Thursday. Anchorage will see a daytime high in the upper 60s. Temperatures across the Interior will range from the mid-50s to the low 70s.

The Alaska Division of Forestry and the Municipality of Anchorage lifted their burn bans/burn suspensions on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean the fire danger has disappeared.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday for the Susitna Valley. Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected with north winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph. Relative humidity will drop as low as 25 percent through the afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or imminent. In situations like these, rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fire are possible.

A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect for Yukon Flats and surrounding areas, Central Interior and Middle Tanana Valley for Friday and Saturday during the afternoon and evening. Winds out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph up to 30 mph are likely with relative humidity dropping to 20 percent. A Fire Weather Watch means weather conditions could lead to a Red Flag event in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.