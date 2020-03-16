Suspect arrested and identified in weekend shooting in Fairview, one man in the hospital

Anchorage police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect in a shooting over the weekend that left one man in the hospital.

Police say Eric Axelton was involved in an altercation outside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Denali Street near 13th Avenue in Fairview around 10 p.m. Saturday.

[Related: Fairview shooting leaves one man hospitalized with life threatening injuries]

One adult male was found shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD says Axelton faces multiple charges including Assault, Misconduct involving a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.