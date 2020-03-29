Suspect arrested in overnight Anchorage shooting

Anchorage Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Beaver Place around 11:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, the initial investigation revealed there was a verbal altercation between two adult males at the residence. One of the males produced a gun and fired at the other.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

APD officers then set up a perimeter, and took the suspect, who has now been identified as 57-year-old George Whithey, into custody. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on assault charges.

