Suspected sex abuser arrested in Homer, law enforcement says there may be more victims across Alaska

An Anchor Point man was arrested this week in connection with several sexual abuse charges, and law enforcement officials have expressed concern that there may be more victims in incidents dating back decades.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Ronald Komakhuk, 53, this week, following a string of sex abuse charges. Komakhuk was taken into custody in Anchor Point remanded to the Homer jail.

According to a release from the agency, in early February, AST received a reported of a teenager being sexually abused by a family member identified as Komakhuk. The teen was "forensically interviewed," officials said, and disclosed "multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Komakhuk that occurred during the early morning of 1/25/2020 and several other occasions that took place at a residence in Wasilla."

After authorities began their investigation, they found that a second family member had been sexually abused, allegedly by Komakhuk and also on the morning of January 25.

On April 15, a Palmer court issued an arrest warrant for Komakhuk. Charges include six total counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first and second degrees; and three counts of attempted sexual assault, including one in the first degree, one in the second degree, and one in the third degree.

AST also wrote that, "based on investigation, investigators believe Komakhuk may have additional victims in communities across Alaska going back to the 1990s."

Anyone with information regarding a crime allegedly committed by Komakhuk is encouraged to contact state troopers in Palmer by dialing (907) 745-2131. If you are in the Anchorage area and believe you have been victimized by the accused or have any additional information, please contact the Anchorage Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at 311.

