TROOPERS: Woman stabbed boyfriend to death

A Grayling woman has been charged with murder after she reportedly stabbed a man Monday, Troopers said.

The woman, 32-year-old Tammy Maillelle, was having an argument with her boyfriend before stabbing him to death, Troopers say. Aniak based Troopers responded to the report around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the man but he did not survive.

Maillelle has been sent to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center where she is being held without bail.

Troopers have not released the name of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

