Take the Coastline Challenge

If you had to guess how, how long do you think Alaska's coastline is? Next question, do you think you could walk it? Some very special athletes are doing just that, sort of.

Special Olympic Alaska's Coastline Challenge

it's called the Coastline Challenge and calls for all Special Olympics Alaska athletes, unified partners, coaches and volunteers to come together towards a common goal of walking the coastline of the great state of Alaska, which is nearly 7,000 miles! The goal, collectively walk 6,640 miles by July 18. All you have to do is go out for a daily walk and record how long you walk. At the end of each day submit your time through the online form or call into the hotline (907) 880-3513 and leave a message with your name and how many minutes you walked. The distance is tracked by converting every 20 minutes into a mile.

"So far we've made it around 22-hundred miles or so around the coastline of Alaska, so it's just a great thing for everybody to do to work toward a common goal and keep everyone connected," said Emily Tymick, Director of Sports Development and Competition for Special Olympics Alaska.

The next event is the Law Enforcement torch run on July 18th.

