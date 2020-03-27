Takotna health clinic ‘total loss’ after fire

The Takotna Health Clinic was destroyed by a fire Thursday night, according to the Southcentral Foundation, which operates the clinic.

“The building is deemed a total loss," the foundation officials wrote in an email. "No one was in the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.”

The Southcentral Foundation says temporary operations will be moved to the old clinic location at the Takotna Tribal Building. Local village government and the Southcentral Foundation itself have received permission to send supplies and personnel to Takotna as well.

