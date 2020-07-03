Talkeetna man found dead after missing for a few days

Alaska State Troopers say a Talkeetna man is dead after he was reported missing on Saturday.

Troopers say on Wednesday search & rescue found 61-year-old Terrance Baroody deceased in the area of S. Susitna River Road near Talkeetna

Baroody was reported missing Saturday night after he was last seen earlier in the day.

Troopers were told at the time Baroody walked away from the residence.

Over the next few days, Troopers searched for Baroody until he was found Wednesday.

AST says foul play is not suspected.

