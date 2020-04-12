Talkeetna pizza maker bakes bread for local food pantry

During these stressful times, many of us are doing what we can to help each other out during this pandemic.

Todd Basilone is the owner of Mile High Pizza Pie in Talkeetna. He says with his restaurant closed, he decided to put his large ovens to good use, in a different way.

He and his chef, now use the kitchen to bake bread, and deliver it to the Upper Susitna Food Pantry, and local seniors.

For a small community like Talkeetna, looking out for your neighbors is something Basilone says he's confident the community will do without being asked.

"People, are people right? It's a pretty natural thing for us to care for one another, to take care of each other," said Basilone. "It's human nature for us to care for one another. The reality is we'll pull through this, one way or another."

Basilone and his chef are making 30 loves of bread a couple days a week, a process that takes three hours.

Video by Channel 2 photojournalist Phil Walczak.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

