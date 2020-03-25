Tanana Chiefs Conference patient tests positive for COVID-19

Tanana Chiefs Conference is reporting its first positive case for COVID-19.

The patient was tested in Fairbanks at the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center on Friday, March 20th and the positive result came back Wednesday.

The Alaska Department of Health and Human Services and TCC are working to track down anyone who may have came in contact with the patient.

In a statement, TCC Executive Director of Health Services, Jacoline Bergstrom stated that “we have been expecting that a TCC patient would test positive based upon the fast-growing numbers of positive cases across the state, as well as seeing an increase of patients who are seeking care for fever and respiratory symptoms and who are receiving testing. The patient is receiving highly competent medical care and TCC wishes the patient a full recovery”.

TCC says the patient is currently in quarantine at their home in Fairbanks.

This makes 10 coronavirus cases in Fairbanks and at least 44 positive cases in Alaska.

