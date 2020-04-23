Taylor Highway closed at mile 54 because of washout

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities says the Taylor Highway is now closed at mile 54 because of a washout.

Previously the highway was open but drivers were advised of the difficult conditions.

DOT says they are watching other spots with water over the road.

DOT said in a Facebook post, “We are seeing flooding on several other roads across the Interior as well and we expect it to get worse.”

They are advising people to use 511.alaska.gov to monitor road conditions. Plus, “if you're driving on our remote highways, bring a four-wheel-drive vehicle and extra supplies in case you get stuck.”

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the highway remains closed in both directions.

