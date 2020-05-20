Technology gap causes difficulties for rural Alaska students

Some rural Alaska students participating in distance learning because of the coronavirus are experiencing difficulties caused by technology limitations.

KYUK-AM reported not all students in the Lower Kuskokwim School District have access to the same technology.

Some have full internet access and others try to keep in touch with teachers by telephone.

Bethel Regional High School media education specialist Patrick Williams says most students he works with have not had sufficient contact with their teachers.

When teachers are unavailable, he says finding answers can require internet connectivity that is not available to all students.