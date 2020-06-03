Teen arrested for sexual abuse of a minor; police say there may be more victims

Anchorage Police arrested 18-year-old Kenneth D. L. Horton who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

On Monday around 1:30 a.m., dispatch received reports of a sexual assault involving a juvenile female near Lake Otis and Dowling. The victim told police she was held at gunpoint outside by an adult male who sexually assaulted her before taking off. When the victim got home, reports say she told a parent, who then called police.

On Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to an apartment near Laurel and Tudor where Horton was hiding-out.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Horton had an ankle monitor on, which he cut off.

Police say the victim and Horton knew each other and communicated through social media.

Police think there may be more victims. If you think you were a victim, or if you have any other information about this investigation, please contact Police Dispatch at 311.

