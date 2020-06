Alaska State Troopers are investigating an ATV accident that killed 14-year-old Skyler Thomas Lyon.

According to a Trooper dispatch, Lyon was driving a green 1996 Polaris four-wheeler when he went off the road and struck a tree.

The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m on Monday on Old Halbouty Road in Nikiski.

Lyon was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

