Temperatures above average today

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 40 degrees.

Winds have been on the decrease along the coast as low pressure to the north and high pressure in the Gulf slide off to the east. The storm energy moving through Southcentral will head towards the Panhandle on Tuesday (today) morning. Most of the snow from this system will stay north of the Alaska Range while south of the mountains will mainly see an increase in mid and high level clouds. On Wednesday, storms over northwest Alaska will move into the Copper River Basin while storms in southwest Alaska will move into Kodiak. These storms could bring areas of light snow across interior Southcentral with a mix of rain and snow along the Southcentral coast. However, most of the precipitation will be confined to the higher mountain elevations due to the cold, dry nature of the air moving down from the north. A tenth of an inch or so of snow (accumulation) could fall in the Anchorage Bowl, The Valleys and Copper River Basin Wednesday before warmer temperatures melt the snow and the snow falls as rain. These storms should exit the area on Thursday while some showers continue to linger in the higher mountain elevation locations. Winds could pick up along the coast again as storms move into the eastern Gulf and high pressure rebuilds over the Interior.

For the extended period, on Wednesday storms in the Bering will drop back down into the north Pacific by Thursday. Storms from the north will drop down into the western Bering Sea that will bring precipitation to the central Aleutians and Southwest Alaska through Saturday. These storms will strengthen and move into the northern Gulf on Saturday. This weather feature will increase precipitation potential across Southcentral through Sunday.

For the extended period, an active weather pattern looks to continue through the long term in our forecast area. We will see both storms as well as high pressure systems moving into the area delivering warm air to Southcentral.

We will be partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high temperature of 40 degrees. Tuesday night we drop down to 28 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high temperature of 36 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 24 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies, light winds plus a slight chance of rain and snow.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Thursday while we warm up to 36 degrees.

