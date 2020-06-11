Temps in Anchorage warm above average again with ample sunshine

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 68 degrees.

High pressure over the Alaska Peninsula continues to push inland over Southcentral. This has allowed for generally clear skies over much of the area. High pressure along the coast combined with storms further inland has changed up our atmospheric pressure, which is increasing our winds along Turnagain Arm, the Knik River Valley and the Copper River Basin.

These winds should weaken Thursday morning. For the remainder of the week, dry, warm conditions are expected, though isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue during the afternoon hours along the foothills of the Alaska Range and over the northern Copper River Basin.

For the extended period, Saturday through Wednesday, storms will track southeastward across the Aleutians into the North Pacific this weekend. This storm energy will lead to periods of showers and possible thunderstorms near higher terrain on Saturday while chances look to lessen by Sunday. Early next week, high pressure will move from east to west across northern Canada. Storms to the southeast and high pressure to the northwest will keep air flowing from out of the south. This means more warm moist air moving into Southcentral.

This could lead to brief showers across the area on Tuesday or Tuesday evening. As high pressure continues to strengthen off to the east, temperatures will increase across Southcentral as temperatures warm into the 70s.

Partly cloudy for Thursday with a high of 68 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 48 degrees while under partly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny for Friday with a high of 68 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 48 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Saturday with light winds and a high of 70 degrees.

