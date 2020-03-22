10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by DHSS, brings case total to at least 32 in Alaska

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities. That brings the total number of cases in Alaska to at least 32.

Of the ten new cases, seven are in Anchorage, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Juneau.

The announcement marks the first cases in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the City and Borough of Juneau.

DHSS said all cases were in adults and none were hospitalized. DHSS says that these persons are isolating themselves at home and their close contacts are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

According to DHSS, one of the Anchorage cases was travel-related outside of Alaska. The remaining cases are not known to be travel related at this time.

“At least two of the new Anchorage cases that we are investigating have no clearly identified contact with a confirmed case,” said Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s State Epidemiologist. “This indicates that community transmission of COVID-19 appears to be occurring in the Anchorage area.”

DHSS reminds travelers arriving from anywhere outside of Alaska to self-quarantine for 14 days.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.