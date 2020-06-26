‘Testing recommended’: for patrons of Yukon Bar and Seward Alehouse, DHSS said

The Department of Health and Social Services is advising people who have visited two locations in Seward to get tested for COVID-19, citing concerns that patrons may have been exposed to two people who have now tested positive for the virus.

Specifically, people who visited the Seward Alehouse June 21, June 22 or June 23 are being asked to seek testing. People who were at the Yukon Bar June 23 should get tested for the virus as well.

An employee at Seward Alehouse tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post Friday. The Alehouse said it will close its facilities while they are cleaned and while employees are monitoring their symptoms. The Alehouse said it would not return to business until all employees are cleared for work.

Blackwater Railroad Co. singer and guitarist, Tyson Davis, was one of the COVID-19 cases in Seward. He shared his positive test result on Facebook Thursday while urging people who have come in contact with him to get tested.

“I thought I was taking precautions and being safe but apparently not safe enough,” Tyson said in the post. “Though we had already cancelled all of our BWRR shows for the rest of the summer. I was still too late. I’m canceling all my shows for the foreseeable future. I don’t mean to alarm any one with this post but I felt obligated to let my community know as soon as I found out.”

There will be COVID-19 testing at the Seward Community Health Center Saturday and from June 29 through July 2. DHSS said that even a negative test today does not mean that a person is not infected and is asking residents to limit contact with other people for 14 days.

“It is imperative that our community remains vigilant in maintaining physical distancing, limiting contacts, wearing facial coverings and handwashing/sanitizing,” the Seward Community Health Center said in a press release Friday.

The center said it is setting up drive through testing Saturday only for people who have been exposed.

Seward Community Health Center Executive Director Craig Ambrosiani says the center had already been seeing a steady increase in testing of people both with and without symptom, but then saw a dramatic increase in people seeking tests after three positive cases in the Seward area were confirmed.

Ambrosiani says the health center has been administering about 100 COVID-19 tests a week, but he expects to provide that many on Saturday alone.

