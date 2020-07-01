The Anchorage Public Library has partially reopened, take a look at what’s changed

While the Anchorage Public Library has been doing curbside pick up, the library’s five locations will now offer limited in-person services as well.

Elizabeth Nicolai, youth services coordinator, took Channel 2 through the Loussac Library to give patrons an idea of what to expect.

The first thing to note — masks are required in the library and keeping distance between others is also a priority.

“If you don’t have a mask we do have some that we can provide to you for free, but we do need everyone over the age of two to wear a mask,” Nicolai said.

Wednesday was the first day the library reopened the lobby for limited services including picking up holds, using computers and library card services.

When you walk up to the Loussac Library there will be two lines — one for people who have already made a computer reservation and another for all other services.

The library will not be open for browsing services yet, but a personal librarian service can help patrons find books by having the patron fill out a form that lists their interests.

Patrons can still check out Youth Programs to Go.

For more information about library hours and services go to their website here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

