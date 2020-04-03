The Class of 2020 adjusts to Covid-19

Like most seniors across the country, class pictures have been taken, graduation gowns were ordered and the perfect prom dress was picked out, but that all came to a halt after hunker down mandates went into effect forcing many high school seniors to finish classes online and the possibility of no in-person graduation ceremonies.

Pictured L to R: Race Rome (Sr. West High School), Denali Blackwell (Sr. Soldotna), Ashleigh Nicholson (Sr. Kodiak) and Taylor McCart (Sr. Bartlett).

"It's pretty devastating," said West Anchorage High School Senior, Race Rome over a Facetime interview.

"Underclassmen just really need to take in and just appreciate what they have because you don't appreciate it until it's gone," added Denali Blackwell, a Senior at Soldotna High School.

No prom, no in-person socializing and no sports had Kodiak High School Senior Ashleigh Nicholson thinking about what she's going to miss.

"I was going for the record actually for the 400 in track this year for my school and now I don't get to do that. We might not have a prom or even be able to walk and I think that's crazy, I can't believe that," said Nicholson.

Still, Rome and others are learning to adapt and trying get use to their "new normal."

"I never would have thought Facetiming a stats class would be fun and just maintaining connections with your friends you know whether it's virtual or online it's still a blast," said Rome.

"You understand the advantages that you have when you're able to go outside and be public and be social," said Taylor McCart, a Senior at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.

But, for Blackwell, she said online learning stil has its challenges.

"It's hard for me because I'm a social person and I Iike to talk to people and going from talking to everyone in your class to being isolated in your room and there's no one there," she said.

Anchorage School District Superintendent, Dr. Deena Bishop said the students she talked to understand what had to be done, but it doesn't dismiss the fact that they're missing out on a big year.

"They want their senior night and their spring sports, their senior concert nights and it might seem trivial to adults thinking there's so much you know, we're talking about jobs and food and eating, but to kids, school was their work," said Dr. Bishop.

For now, the class of 2020 might not be able to walk together, but they're bonded in a way that will continue, long after the school year is over.

"I would have never thought that we'd have a virus that would break out and then school year would be canceled and be online, I mean the whole thing's just crazy, but it's definitely going to be a awesome story to tell my kids in the future," said Rome.

At this point, ASD graduations have not been canceled. Dr. Bishop and her team are looking into some other options, but not promising anything.

The Mat-Su Borough School District cancelled in person graduation ceremonies this Spring.

