The Fishing Report: Homer King salmon

While Homer may pride itself on being the "Halibut Fishing Capital of the World," this time of year it's one of the best spots in Southcentral Alaska to search for King salmon.

(KTUU)

Channel 2's Grant Robinson joined Capt. Mike Crawford aboard the Shooter Again to hook into Alaska's state fish.

"So far this year the king fishing's been fantastic. Sometimes it's a slower day to start, then all of sudden it can be over within 10 minutes" Crawford. said.

