The Fishing Report: Twenty Mile River Hooligan

Hooligan are running across Southcentral Alaska, and for many Alaskans harvesting the little fish is the start of what will hopefully be a bountiful fishing season.

"We figured everything in the ocean eats it. Must be good," Vitaly Shibitov, said while fishing with his family who made the trip from Wasilla. "It's actually really relaxing. We'll spend near all day, don't even eat you don't even notice it. Time flies by."

Shibitov likes to fry the hooligan he catches and will also use some for bait. But for others, the smelt aren't their preferred eating.

"They're too oily for me," AJ Suesue. Suesue's puts in the work of hauling in the fish so he can give them to the rest of his family.

Yet for both men, dipnetting for hooligan isn't just a chance to put food on a plate.

"It's the start of fishing season," Suesue said.

"It's fishing season, and bigger one's coming next," Shibitov said.

There is no limit for hooligan, but individuals must be an Alaska resident and hold a current sport fishing license to participate. Dipnetting for hooligan in freshwaters will remain open until June 15.

