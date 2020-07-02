The Fishing Report: 2020 Lingcod season opens

The first of July marks the beginning of a new season many ocean sportfishing enthusiasts love: lingcod season.

Many fishermen love lingcod because they are hard fighting and good eating.

On opening day Captain Hunter Keogh, with Key-O's Guide Service, ran 2.5 hours from the Anchor Point tractor launch to a spot that quickly produced both lingcod and their neighbors.

"The main thing with lingcod is you're going to have rocky structure. All these fish live up on big rock pinnacles, rock beds, things like that," Keogh said. "Yelloweye, lingcod, halibut, black rockfish -- they'll all live on the same structure."

We fished with one-pound lead jig heads. The tails were an assortment of colors, and the fish weren't picky.

Wind and water conditions in the Gulf were fishable but less than ideal. With an early morning start, Keogh was able to put the boat on its limit of lingcod and halibut over 32 inches, as well as several large yelloweye, before moving returning closer to land to finish off the day in calmer water.

