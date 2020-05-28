The Fishing Report: Rainbow trout on the fly

Late May is an interesting time for freshwater fishing in Alaska.

King salmon are only starting to pick increase numbers both in Anchorage's Ship Creek and in rivers on the Kenai Peninsula.

Snagging red salmon in Seward should be so good soon, but for now, it's slow going.

Many flowing waters in South Central popular for trout fishing are closed until mid-June to protect spawning rainbow trout.

However, lakes stocked by the Department of Fish & Game and creeks connected to them can provide hours of fun fishing. Watch above as Channel 2's Grant Robinson and Hank Davis set out in search of some rainbow trout.

Before heading out to fish, be sure to check ADF&G Sport Fishing Regulations and emergency orders.

