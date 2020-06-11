The Fishing Report: Russian River, Kenai open for 2020 season

The 2020 opening of the Kenai and Russian Rivers gave anglers a unique opportunity to catch the first sockeye of the early run, but slow fishing greeted those on the river at midnight.

The Department of Fish and Game opened the Russian River Sanctuary to fishing at the same time as other portions of the river this year, which gave anglers a better shot at catching fish stacked in the Kenai at the mouth of the Russian waiting to make the final run to

their spawning grounds.

While a fisherman landed a sockeye right at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and a few other fish were caught, overall the fishing was slow. Most of the first anglers on the stream left with less than their limit.

Fishing is expected to pick up towards the weekend, but area management biologist Colton Lipka says he expects sockeye fishing on the Russian to really heat up in a week to a week and a half.

