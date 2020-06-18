The Fishing Report: Ship Creek king salmon

One perk of living in Anchorage is the ability to go to Ship Creek and have a good chance at catching a king salmon.

Whereas most other popular king salmon spots require Anchorage residents to drive for hours, it's possible to catch a king at Ship Creek without taking much time out of the day.

Dustin Slinker, owner of The Bait Shop says the creek has been busy this summer.

The creek is open 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

When we met Slinker around 5:30 a.m., many spots along the bank were already claimed. The high tide was just before 6 a.m.

"So these fish have been coming. They started coming in about 2 a.m., 3 a.m., so they're undisturbed and you can just see them cutting across the top of the surface here," Slinker said. "They've been undisturbed for the last couple of hours. Here before long at six o'clock when the creek opens, the line goes in, these fish get pressured all the way up to 11 p.m. this evening."

We fished using roe behind a spin-n-glo on a double mooching rig.

Slinker says there aren't any secrets to success in Ship Creek - it's just about timing and patience. He says typically the three hours on either side of high tide are the best times to fish.

This Saturday the stretch of Ship Creek from the C Street bridge up to Bridge Seafood Restaurant will be a youth only fishery. Only children age 15 and below will be able to fish.

In years past, The Bait Shack has held an event in conjunction with the youth fishing day, but the full festivities are not being held this year. However, there is a prize for the largest king salmon caught by a youth on Saturday.

