'The Great Summer Staycation 2020' with Alaska's Travel Authority

Coronavirus has put a lot of things on hold, including many of our vacation plans. But that doesn't mean that your summer is ruined- we live in Alaska after all!

Even if you live here, 'tis the season to see our great state. Since the cruise ships aren't coming, some big businesses aren't opening at all for the season. Many of those that are open this summer are offering deep discounts to Alaskans.

Channel 2's Mike Ross spoke with Scott McMurren with The Alaska Travelgram about all the great 'staycation' deals going on.

You can watch that full interview above.

For a full list of stacation deals and ideas you can visit the Alaska Travelgram here.