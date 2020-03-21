The Latest: Alaska's coronavirus testing by the numbers

Just under 700 Alaskans have been tested for COVID-19 since March 2, with 12 cases confirmed, according to Alaska Department of Health and Social Services data.

Of the 698 tests completed, 529 or 76 percent of the tests have been completed by Alaska State Public Health Laboratories, and 169 or 24 percent by commercial laboratories.

Commercial labs began testing on March 10, picking up pace on March 16.

Testing data by day shows commercial labs picking up the pace of testing as Alaska State labs reached a peak of over 100 tests last Tuesday.

There are a total of 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alaska as of Friday evening.

According to DHSS data, nine cases are classified as "travel-related" while three are classified as non-travel or community related.

The DHSS COVID-19 Case Count page is updated daily by 12:30 p.m.

However, so far, all of the DHSS announcements of confirmed cases have come in the late afternoon or evening after the daily update.

