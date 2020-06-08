The Man known as the "Machete" killer serving 498 years pronounced dead

41-year-old Christopher Erin Rogers was pronounced dead at Seward Providence Medical Center on Saturday, June 6th at 2:15 in the afternoon, according to the Department of Corrections.

The state is not saying how Rogers died, but that the case is under review.

Rogers was serving a 498-year sentence for murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicle theft, cruelty to animals, and violating conditions of release.

According to court documents, the crime spree started on December 1st, 2007, when Rogers killed his father, Christopher Erin Rogers Sr., with a machete, and critically injured his father's fiance, Elann Moran.

He also seriously injured the family dog.

Rogers then went on a crime spree from Palmer to Anchorage where he shot three people, one fatally.

We reached out to Elann Moren, who survived the machete attack, and she said, "I just found out this morning and I'm still processing."

Rogers has been in the Department of Corrections custody since December 3, 2007, and was convicted last April for the crimes.

This is the fourth death in DOC custody this year.

