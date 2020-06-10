'The end will be very very soon': family members speak about father dying of COVID-19 at Providence Transitional Care facility.

Since a concentrated outbreak was discovered at the Providence Transitional Care Facility in Anchorage, many more patients and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Dr. Michael Bernstein, chief medical officer for the hospital, said there could be up to 44 positive cases there now.

One person with the disease at the facility has died so far, DHSS said.

The majority of the positive cases are in the caregivers. As of Wednesday, he said 26 caregivers have the disease and are isolated at home. The remainder are residents at the facility.

Bernstein said the campus is made up of different facilities. The transitional care facility has a north and south wing. He said nearly every single resident with a positive case came from the south wing.

There's still no confirmation on how the virus got in in the first place. Bernstein said it's likely it came from one or more caregivers since they are out in the community before coming to work.

He said there is a possibility that a resident who was transferred from the hospital to the transitional care facility may have been an asymptomatic carrier with a negative test could have also brought it in. However, he said that is much less likely.

As they move forward, Bernstein said the plan is to do weekly tests on all the patients and staff who have tested negative until there are no new cases.

He also said that one patient in the facility could pass away at any time due to the virus.

Susan Peck is the daughter of one of the patients in the facility who has tested positive, George Smith, who is 81 years old. She said that he's now on comfort care, meaning the staff are making him comfortable as there's no chance of recovery for him now.

Peck said it's been a very tough time for her, her three brothers, and her mother. When they got the news of Smith's positive test, she said it was a death sentence.

She said her father suffered a brain injury recently that put him in the hospital. Peck said Smith has good days and bad days as far as how much he understands what he's going through.

Peck said the staff has been hearing him call out for his wife on a regular basis. At first, they were afraid that they'd never get to see their father in person before he passed away.

However, she said the staff made sure that at least Peck's mother could go in to see him.

Even though she's 78, and it's inherently dangerous for her to be in the room with someone with COVID-19, the staff dressed Peck's mother in full PPE and gave her instructions to stay safe inside while she talked to her husband of over 60 years.

"The instructions I gave her was don't touch your face, because you know you're gonna cry and you're gonna want to wipe off your face and right there will get you sick," she said.

Peck is a nurse herself and understands the heavy workload of other healthcare workers, especially these days. Yet, she had nothing but praise for the Providence staff that have kept her and her mother in regular communication on Smith's condition.

She said she has mixed emotions on her dad being close to the end. Of course, her heart is breaking over her father is leaving, but also wants him to be at peace. One thing she is sure of is that she's not fully processed what is about to happen.

"You're never ready for that. Not at all," she said, "But, hopefully, we can get closure and help my mom."

