The hidden victims of coronavirus: cancer patients and people with other illnesses

It was five or six months ago when Haley Essig first noticed the lump on her neck. But, she was busy opening a business in Fairbanks and raising her two young daughters, plus, she thought it was just a symptom of a cold she was experiencing. She was young and healthy.

Then, in March, Essig went to the doctor.

"He looked at the lump and got it biopsied and I was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma," Essig said in a FaceTime interview from Arizona.

Essig, her husband Blake and two young daughters have been in Arizona ever since while Haley undergoes cancer treatments.

Chemotherapy started this week.

"I'm feeling horrible," Essig said, "it's two days since I did the chemo. It gets progressively worse each day."

Life as she knew it has stopped.

The family had been preparing to move to Japan for Essig's husband's new job. He recently had gotten a job at CNN covering the coronavirus pandemic. Now it has become an endless routine of doctor's visits and recovering from chemo.

"Our lives across the board have been flipped upside down," Blake Essig said.

Blake is a former Channel 2 reporter.

For Haley Essig and many others, the coronavirus pandemic has shaken every aspect of health care, including cancer treatments and many other illnesses.

Across the country, medical centers hesitate to bring in patients unless it is absolutely necessary, for fear of infecting them or of health workers being infected by the coronavirus.

Patients themselves are afraid to set foot in the hospital even if they are really sick. For Essig, it means her husband has to sit in the parking lot outside of the hospital as Haley receives chemotherapy.

The American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network reports that nearly one in four cancer patients reported delays in their care because of the pandemic.

Almost overnight Essig went from being a healthy, busy, mother who was considered low-risk for coronavirus to being one of the most susceptible to being infected.

"I have cancer, a treatable cancer, and I'm more scared of dying from the coronavirus than I am of dying from the cancer," Essig said.

As people across the country protest stay at home orders and while many states prepare to open for business, Essig said she is struggling with her feelings.

"I've been watching people on the news protesting the lockdowns," Essig said. "I know that we're opening up business again in Alaska, and while I know we can't be locked down forever, it's frustrating to see. For somebody like me (a high-risk group) it's scary."

Essig spends most of her days inside the house. When she's feeling well enough she'll take a walk through the neighborhood. No one except the immediate family is allowed inside the home.

"Nobody wants to be battling cancer at any part of their lives let alone during a pandemic," Essig said.

