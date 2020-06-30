The rain ended yesterday and now our sun starts to shine

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 63 degrees.

Southcentral is in the midst of a pattern chance on Tuesday as high pressure moves overhead, allowing for improving conditions through the rest of the week. Airflow will bring plenty of warm air down from the Interior that will continue to warm and dry out Southcentral. High temperatures on Thursday could approach the mid 70s across the Interior while areas along the coast will remain slightly cooler in the upper 60s.

For the extended period, Friday through Monday, a blocking high-pressure system sets up over the Gulf and the Mainland while storms push into the Bering Sea and the Aleutian Islands during the end of the week and should persist into Monday.

We will continue to see warmer and drier conditions across the Mainland. Chances are open to the possibility that the high-pressure ridge scoots a little bit to the east, allowing the Bering Sea storms to spread moisture and cooler temperatures into coastal Southwest Alaska.

Partly cloudy for Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 63 degrees and light winds. Overnight we drop down to 52 degrees while under partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Partly sunny for Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 68 degrees along with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly clear skies with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly sunny on Thursday becoming partly cloudy with light winds while we warm up to 73 degrees.

