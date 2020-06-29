The rain ends but we stay cloudy Monday

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 62 degrees.

As the rain tapered off last night while storms moved off to the east in the Gulf of Alaska from yesterday more storms are moving into Southcentral on Monday. Our newest set of storms will bring additional showery activity to northern areas of the region, including the Susitna Valley and the northern Copper River Basin. Rain with these features will taper off from west to east with only residual showers in place over the northeastern Copper River Basin late Tuesday.

By Wednesday, chances look good for high pressure moving back in and resuming control over Southcentral bringing beautiful clear skies and warmer temperatures across the area by midweek.

For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, high pressure builds over Mainland Alaska on Thursday while storms skirt off to the northeast across northwest Alaska. High pressure will stay strong over the area but will move slightly to the west on Friday and Saturday. Slight chance some storms along the Alaska Canada Border try and move towards Southcentral during the weekend. High pressure should keep most of mainland Alaska warmer and dry while storms will brush up against the Yukon Delta region Thursday and early Friday delivering some areas of rain.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Monday with a high of 62 degrees along with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with variable 10 mph winds.

Partly cloudy for Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees and light winds. Overnight we drop down to 48 degrees while under partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Wednesday with light winds while we warm up to 70 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.\