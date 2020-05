Utqiaġvik saw its last sunset Sunday morning at two o’clock. The sunrise occurred 45 minutes later. According to The next sunset will occur August 1, 2020 at 2:17 a.m. The sun will only stay down for 33 minutes. On August 2nd, Utqiaġvik will see a daylight loss of 41 minutes and 41 seconds. The source for these sunrise and sunset times is timeanddate.com