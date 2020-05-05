'The timing probably couldn't be much worse,' Alaskan Economist says the year will end in the Red

From businesses closing to facing unemployment, Alaskans are facing huge financial burdens. Oil prices have plunged, companies like ConocoPhillips announced spending reductions and the tourism and fishing industry that Alaskan's so heavily rely on could see a bleak season.

But can our state recover from a situation like this? Channel 2's Rebecca Palsha spoke with Economist Neal Fried- his answer: We don't know how bad it's going to be yet.

"Two weeks from now we're going to at least have a better idea of how many jobs were lost in April but obviously this is going to last a lot longer than that, Fried said."

Alaska experienced it's worst recession ever in the 1980's when oil prices crashed, sending the state into an economic collapse. Now many fear that with the loss of jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we could be experiencing something similar.

"The '80's recession was the worst Alaska had ever experienced. It was true economic trauma and it came on very suddenly just like this one," Fried said, "So we might be able to learn some things but they're also a lot of differences- that recession lasted about two years and then we started to slowly come out. It (this recession) could be somewhat similar to that as far as timeline goes, but again, we're really not sure."

You can watch Fried's full interview above.

Copyright 2020 KTUU< all rights reserved