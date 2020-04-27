The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen

The tripod has officially tipped, stopping the clock for the 2020 Nenana Ice Classic. The tripod fell Monday afternoon. The jackpot will be reported by the Nenana Ice Classic Committee.

The winning time is 12:56 p.m. Alaska Standard Time according to the Nenana Ice Classic Fanpage.

Warm temperatures in the Interior have caused ice on the rivers to melt rapidly.

The Nenana Ice Classic has taken place every spring since 1917. The latest the tripod has fallen is May 20 in 1964 and 2013. The earliest the tripod has fallen is April 14, 2019.

