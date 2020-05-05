The wind and clouds go away to deliver a very nice day

Mostly sunny skies in Anchorage on Tuesday while we warm up to 57 degrees.

Rain and winds will end Tuesday morning as high pressure develops north of Prince William Sound. Drier air will move in behind this high-pressure system leading to mostly sunny skies across Southcentral through mid-week. Conditions could be slightly unstable over the northeastern Copper River Basin Tuesday afternoon and evening, leading to potential isolated thunderstorms.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday a rather stagnant weather pattern will remain in place across southern Alaska, extending down towards Kodiak Island and the Gulf of Alaska. Storms will move out of the north, maintaining a relatively mild and unsettled weather pattern. Off to the west, fairly strong storms will move from the western Pacific towards the Chukchi Sea, lifting warmer air across the western Bering Sea and Aleutians. Colder air will follow in behind these storms. This scenario will bring a return to a wetter and warmer pattern by the end of the week, with the colder air being swept eastward to the tip of the Alaska Peninsula and the eastern Bering Sea by Sunday, while gradually weakening through this time frame.

Mostly sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 57 degrees and 10 mph winds. Clear skies for Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees and 10 mph winds but the winds will be out of the southeast at 15-30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

We will be sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 58 degrees and light winds but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Mostly clear skies for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees with light winds

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday while we warm up to 57 degrees with variable 10 mph winds.

