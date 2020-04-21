There are 92 active cases of COVID-19 in Anchorage

The Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Operations Center held its weekly meeting Tuesday, updating the number of coronaviruses cases in Anchorage what the city should expect moving forward.

Bill Falsey, Incident Commander, led the press conference talking about the covid-19 cases in Anchorage.

According to MOA’s dashboard on its website, there are 92 active cases with 160 total cases.

64 people have recovered in Anchorage. Of the cases in MOA, about 20% are in the age group 30-39.

“One of the encouraging things is we had two COVID patients actually discharge from the hospital,” Falsey said.

Testing in Anchorage was brought up during the briefing.

Falsey says the MOA doesn’t have test kits but the big three hospitals do.

“I would like to stand up screening as well but I don’t have any test kits to actually perform. The hospitals have thousands of test kits among the three of them but they don’t have tens of thousands of thousands of test kits.”

Falsey also touched upon how the MOA is having problems trying to get Personal Protect Equipment through 3M.

“Thank you, valued partner… just so you know when you place orders with 3m now FEMA prioritizes all the orders for the N95s, and those orders move to the front of the line,” Falsey read.

The PPE is going to places being hit hard by COVID-19 like Chicago.

“Our orders remain in a kind of limbo,” Falsey said. “They’re still good orders. We’re still in the queue, but we have no delivery dates.”

To watch the full press conference, watch the videos above.

