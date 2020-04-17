Snow remains, but summer is on the horizon!

After the coldest January through March in eight years, Alaska is expected to shift to warmer-than-normal temperatures for May, June, and July.

According to a report from the Climate Prediction Center, the whole state has at least a 40 percent chance of being warmer than normal for the next three months. Southwest Alaska has the greatest likelihood of that, with a 60 percent chance of seeing above-normal temperatures.

While the forecast offers a likelihood of temperatures being higher, it gives no indication of exactly how much warmer than normal temperatures might be. Along with Alaska, the majority of the Lower 48 is also forecasted to be above normal, with the exception of the Midwest. That region doesn’t currently show any lean toward above- or below- normal.

As for precipitation, the northwest areas of the state have a slight tilt toward being wetter than normal, and the state's panhandle has a slightly better-than-average chance of being below normal.

