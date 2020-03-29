Third Alaskan with COVID-19 dies, statewide case total rises to at least 114

A third Alaskan who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died, and the total case count for the state has grown to at least 114. DHSS reports the individual was a 73-year-old Anchorage resident. The patient was tested on March 23rd, admitted to an Anchorage hospital, and passed away on the evening of March 28th.

On Friday, the first Alaskan to die from complications related to COVID-19 in the State of Alaska was Gloria Merculief. She was 63-years-old. Her family described her as a beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful and calm.

The case total has risen to at least 114 from Saturday's 102.

Of the 12 new cases, five are in Anchorage, bringing its total number of coronavirus cases to 59.

Fairbanks' case count has risen to 20, while North Pole now has eight positive cases. Sterling has two cases, and Juneau has risen to five.

In a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau Sunday, CBJ health officials say that the fifth individual to test positive is believed to be the fourth case in Juneau, which was confirmed on Friday.

CBJ issued a warning for cohabitants who fall ill to not only stay home, but to "separate yourself from other people in your home" and for those in the same household who are ill, to "stay in a specific 'sick room' if possible, and away from other people in your home."

Cohabitants are also advised to use separate bathrooms if possible.

DHSS is reporting that seven patients with COVID-19 are now hospitalized.

At least 3,654 Alaska residents have been tested for COVID-19 since March 2.

