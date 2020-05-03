'A challenge of a lifetime,' ICU doctor shares his experience with COVID patients

While Alaska continues to slowly open back up, people are anxious to get back to normal. Meanwhile, the healthcare workers on the front line of the fight against coronavirus are watching carefully to see what happens next.

Dr. Shadi Battah is one of those doctors. He works as an intensivist with the Alaska Hospitalist Group. Meaning he helps the sickest patients in the various hospitals in and out of the state that the group contracts with.

He said it's been an intense couple of months for him and his colleagues, and morale comes in waves. Some days there will be concerning numbers and reports coming out of other places, and sometimes they celebrate small victories like the state increasing testing capabilities and securing more PPE.

Dr. Battah said he's happy that Alaska has relatively low case numbers to other countries and the Lower 48, and gives most of the credit to the residents who helped flatten the curve.

"I think Alaskans have been very disciplined and patient in the face of uncertainty that caused quite a bit of disruption to social life," he said, "at the same time, I don't want people to get too lax about how to proceed."

He said until treatment or vaccines are created, the virus will most likely continue to breed uncertainty. Dr. Battah urges people to continue practicing guidelines to stay healthy for fear that a second wave of COVID-19 could spread.

As someone who's seen how fast the virus can deteriorate a patient's health, sometimes less than 24 hours after developing symptoms, he reinforces how now isn't the time for complacency.

"They go into this phase where they're breathing faster, they're requiring more and more supplemental oxygen, the test x-ray gets worse and then next thing is they need to be incubated and go on a ventilator," he said.

Between what the illness does to the body and the process of isolating patients who have tested positive, it's not surprising that he said most of the approximately 20 patients he's worked with have expressed fear and loneliness in the hospital.

He said some of that fear turns into extreme caution when coming home to his wife and three sons who are just five, three, and one.

Dr. Battah said he considered completely staying away from his family in a hotel or a house rented out by physicians also trying to keep away from their families for their safety. He decided that it was important to be with his family during these times. Now he has a 'ritual' to make sure he's not bringing the virus home.

"Before leaving [the hospital] you change into different clothes, shoes, you know sometimes you take a shower depending on the level of exposure you had that day," he said, "you go back, you get in through the garage, you take off your clothes after you've come in, and immediately take another shower."

He said if his or his wife's parents lived with them his decision have gone in a different direction like it has for a number of his colleagues.

While he's at home, he said he still maintains a certain level of distance whether it be from getting back from the hospital or doing telemedicine work. Explaining that to his young children can be difficult at times, he said. At this point he said his oldest helps explain the situation to his younger brother.

"He's like, 'you know, we have this thing called the coronavirus and I think we need to do this, this, and that until the coronavirus is gone and then we can go get on a plane and visit our friends and family,'" he said.

Dr. Battah said this is one of the most challenging times in his career, but he's proud of his fellow healthcare providers, first responders, and his own career in the face of coronavirus.

"As much as this has been difficult to deal with; bringing a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety, and many questions - some with answers, some without answers - that is what we have signed up for," he said, "It's easy to lose hope at times in the midst of a crisis. I think we as humans are resilient and we will get to the other side of this."

