Three Bears to start "Senior Hours" for at risk customers to shop

Three Bears grocery store is implementing senior hours starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18th. Customers 60 years and older will be able to shop from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"Alaska has a unique community in that there is a lot of care given to those who are most at risk," Three Bears customer Lance Leslie said.

Marketing Director Jim Kolb said they'd been kicking this idea around for a few days and with the closures that happened on Monday due to COVID-19, they felt the need to do something to help the elder community.

"After seeing the craziness that goes on in our locations every morning, we decided it would be beneficial for the more at risk, senior community to come in and shop and not get run over. It also gives us more time to clean house, sanitize our stores and restock our shelves," Kolb said.

Customers will need to show their I.D. at the door when they show up. These hours will be every Monday through Friday at certain Three Bears locations. Those locations include Kenai, KGB Road, Meadow Lakes, Chugiak, and Palmer 4 Corners.

Regular hours will resume at 9 am throughout the week and there will be no senior hours on weekends.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.