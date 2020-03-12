Three Princess Cruises voyages in Alaska are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Princess Cruises says three voyages from and to Alaska are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The affected voyages are as follows:
- Star Princess departing May 3 which is a roundtrip from San Francisco. Capacity: 2,600
- Ruby Princess departing May 9 which is a roundtrip from Seattle. Capacity: 3,082
- Grand Princess departing May 9 from Vancouver to Whittier. Capacity: 2,600
Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is suspending its operations for 60 days.
According to Vikingcruises.com, Viking Thursday announced it will temporarily suspend river and ocean cruise operations until May 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 situation.
Viking Ocean Cruises offers an Alaska & the inside passage route that goes from Vancouver to Seward.
