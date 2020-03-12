Three Princess Cruises voyages in Alaska are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Princess Cruises says three voyages from and to Alaska are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The affected voyages are as follows:



Star Princess departing May 3 which is a roundtrip from San Francisco. Capacity: 2,600



Ruby Princess departing May 9 which is a roundtrip from Seattle. Capacity: 3,082



Grand Princess departing May 9 from Vancouver to Whittier. Capacity: 2,600

Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is suspending its operations for 60 days.

According to Vikingcruises.com, Viking Thursday announced it will temporarily suspend river and ocean cruise operations until May 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 situation.

Viking Ocean Cruises offers an Alaska & the inside passage route that goes from Vancouver to Seward.

