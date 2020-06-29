Three law enforcement officers were involved in fatal shooting, Troopers say

Alaska State Troopers has released the name of one of the law enforcement officers who was involved in a shooting in Wasilla on June 23.

The shooting was part of a high-risk warrant arrest of Matthew L. Fox, who was wanted for felony parole violations. Troopers say Fox was in possession of a firearm and allegedly made threatening statements against the officers before reaching for his weapon.

Troopers have identified Investigator Jared Noll as one of the officers involved in the shooting. AST said Noll is serving on the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and has been with the State Troopers for nine years.

Two U.S. Marshals were also involved in the shooting for also utilizing their service weapons, but due to U.S. Marshals policy, their names have not been released.

Fox, who died from his injuries, had originally been charged with assault, resisting arrest, misconduct involving weapons, theft and several other charges.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is in charge of investigating the case.

