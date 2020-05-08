Three new COVID-19 cases reported along with over 300 recoveries

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday. The three new cases were all reported within the Municipality of Anchorage. This brings the total cases for the state up to 377. DHSS is also reporting that the state has 305 recovered cases, no new death and no new hospitalizations.

There are 62 active cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state.

Municipality of Anchorage: 194



Anchorage: 172

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 5

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 83



Fairbanks: 64

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

