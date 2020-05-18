Three new COVID-19 cases reported Monday bring state total close to 400 cases

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 399 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with three new cases reported in two Alaskan communities on Monday.

There was one case reported in the Mat-Su Borough and two new cases reported in the Anchorage Municipality. This brings the total active cases in the state to 44.

There were no new deaths reported over the weekend but there are nine people currently hospitalized with the virus or suspected to have the virus. Since the first case of coronavirus, the state has had 43 hospitalizations and 345 recovered cases. On Monday the state reported one recovery.

The age group with the most cases of the virus in Alaska is 30-39 with almost 20% of the state's cases being in this demographic. The next highest category is those aged 50-59 with almost 18% of the total cases being in this age group.

Municipality of Anchorage: 205



Anchorage: 182

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 26



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 5

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Other: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 22



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Willow: 1

Nome Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 53



Juneau: 30

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2



Bethel: 1

Other: 1

